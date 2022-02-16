Springdale police issue warrants for mom in daughter's death

CINCINNATI — The Springdale Police Department has issued arrest warrants for Bryce Camille Foster. The warrants are for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony.

The charges are related to the July 2021 death of Kaysen Blackshear, Foster's daughter.

In a press release from Springdale police, the department said Foster failed to provide adequate and timely medical care for Blackshear after recognizing she was in medical distress.

"Rather than calling 911, Foster attempted multiple home remedies, including reportedly providing CPR for several hours prior to taking (Blackshear) to Liberty Children's Hospital by private transport," the release said. "(Blackshear) arrived at the hospital in full cardiac arrest and died a few days later."

The release said findings from the coroner's office reported the death of Blackshear was caused by a delay in providing medical care. Blackshear had other injuries to her face and back and also had a chipped tooth, but it's not believed those injuries played a role in her death.

The department is asking for help locating Foster. Anyone with information should call the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

