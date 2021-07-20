Coroner rules 5-year-old's death an 'apparent homicide,' Springdale PD investigating

Springdale police were investigating Tuesday morning after a 5-year-old girl died Monday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the agency said.

In a news release Tuesday, officers said Kaysen Blackshear was unresponsive when she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. A police report said she had "swelling of the brain, injuries to her face, back, and a chipped tooth."

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed the girl died in the hospital Monday from her injuries and classified her death as an "apparent homicide."

Police said they were still investigating the incident, and they had not made any arrests as of midday Tuesday. Police also said there was no apparent danger to the community.