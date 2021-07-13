Second person indicted in June Dave & Buster's shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted a second person in a shooting that wounded one man in a Dave & Buster's parking lot on June 28.

On July 1, police announced they'd arrested 24-year-old John Perez and were charging him in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday, Springdale Policce said Cierra Godfrey has been indicted with the same charges with which Perez was charged: Two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Court documents indicated that Perez had been involved in a fight at the barcade with multiple other suspects on June 28. During the altercation, he retrieved a gun from his vehicle and shot another man in the back.

Police have not clarified how Godfrey was involved in the incident; court documents say she also brandished and fired a gun with the intent to wound the victim.

Perez was arrested by police and is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center, but Godfrey has not yet been arrested, Springdale Police said.