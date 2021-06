SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Dispatch confirmed a man was shot in the parking lot of the Dave & Buster’s in Springdale Monday evening.

Police were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. for a report of a fight between 10-15 people.

The altercation moved outside and that’s where police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the back.

He was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the man’s condition is unknown.