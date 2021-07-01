Man charged with assault after Dave & Buster's shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A man accused of shooting another during a confrontation at the Springdale Dave & Buster’s was Thursday arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Court documents indicate that John Perez, 24, had been involved in a fight at the barcade with multiple other suspects on June 28. During the altercation, he retrieved a gun from his vehicle and shot another man in the back.

Perez fled the scene, but police said an eyewitness identified him. Officers found the gun used to injure the other man in Perez’s vehicle.

“This case is ongoing and more charges on this suspect and others are forthcoming,” wrote Springdale police Chief Thomas S. Wells in a news release announcing Perez’s arrest.

The man identified as Perez's victim was hospitalized at Bethesda North.