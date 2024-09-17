Police: Man dead in lobby of Springdale La Quinta Inn after shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police found a man dead in the lobby of the La Quinta Inn in Springdale Tuesday morning, according to officers at the scene.

Police said calls came in at around 2:19 a.m. reporting shots had been fired at the hotel. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the lobby, but the person suspected of firing shots had fled, officers said.

Police said they believe the suspect left the shooting scene in a dark blue vehicle, possibly a Nissan hatchback. Police said they are working to review surveillance video from cameras in the area.

Officers said they will release more about the shooting in a press release later Tuesday; WCPO will update this story as more information from the investigation becomes available.