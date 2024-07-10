Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Hamilton County

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Mosquitoes in Springdale have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Springdale Health Department.

The health department announced the discovery on Wednesday.

Specifically, the mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were in the "southwest quadrant of the community," according to the announcement.

The West Nile virus affects the central nervous system, and can be transmitted to humans directly by mosquitoes. Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will never become sick, or show symptoms. However, up to 20 percent of people who become infected may have symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Less than one percent of people infected with the West Nile virus develop severe symptoms, but those symptoms can last several weeks and neurological effects can become permanent.

Residents over the age of 50 have the highest risk of developing severe infections, and anyone experiencing similar symptoms should contact a healthcare provider for evaluation.

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in the Greater Cincinnati region before. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn; the health department says mosquito species that bite humans during the day are not typically the species known to carry the West Nile virus.

The Springdale Health Department provides free resources to prevent mosquitoes, like mosquito dunks for areas that collect water, insect repellent and mini first aid kits.

To prevent mosquitoes in your area, the health department suggests the following steps:



Eliminate sources of standing water in your yard such as saucers under flowerpots, children’s toys, wheelbarrows, boats, tires, puddles, etc. Mosquitoes can breed in even a very small quantity of standing water.

Use mosquito dunks on water bodies that cannot be immediately drained.

Replace water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes at least every week to help eliminate stagnant water.

Keep swimming pools circulating, clean and chlorinated, and remove any water that collects on the swimming pool cover.

Empty out and turn over plastic wading pools or kiddie pools when not in use.

Keep gutters clean to prevent standing water.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes:

Wear light colored, loose-fitting pants and long-sleeved shirts with shoes and socks when outdoors for long periods of time, or during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent to protect exposed skin.

Repair or replace old and torn screens in doors, windows and vents.

If camping, use a screened tent

Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting