Proud Hound Coffee expands, opens outdoor patio ahead of summer

SILVERTON, Ohio — A popular Silverton coffee shop is expanding its business by opening an outdoor patio.

Proud Hound Coffee, which is located along Montgomery Road, unveiled the new patio Thursday. Though the patio is now open to the public, the coffee shop will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, May 6 with a special food and drink menu.

Other than its coffee, Proud Hound is known for its "fusion-inspired food menu and eclectic atmosphere."

The patio came to fruition in partnership with the Village of Silverton as the Silverton Community Improvement Corporation provided a $50,000 loan for the renovation.

"In addition to adding jobs and supporting the expansion of a destination that's become a staple here in Silverton, this loan enabled the removal of a deteriorating structure along Montgomery Road," said Jack Cameron, Village manager.

Other than the patio, Cameron said the Village was also able to put up a Silverton sign across the street to welcome people to the community.

Cameron also said the coffee shop's popularity necessitated the patio expansion.

"Partnering with the Village to open Proud Hound and expand our operation has been an honor," owner and founder Daniel Smith said. "We have become a part of the neighborhood and look to remain a fixture in Silverton for many years to come."

Proud Hound Coffee Company was started in 2019 by Smith, but the cafe in Silverton opened in June 2021. The shop runs on a "Dignity for All" mantra, aiming to show the cafe's partners and neighbors their value.

Prior to Proud Hound, Smith worked in agribusiness and farming in northern Ohio alongside his father.

"This is a great location for our product and concept, which has been embraced by the community. We have found that the people who come in regularly love our mission and find ways to support it," Smith said.

Here are Proud Hound's hours:



Monday — Closed

Tuesday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. & 5-10 p.m.

Saturday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & 5-10 p.m.

Sunday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

