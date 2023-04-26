Caribou Coffee returning to Cincinnati with multiple locations

CINCINNATI — Coffee lovers rejoice!

Caribou Coffee is set to return to the Tri-State with multiple locations to the Cincinnati area.

The Minnesota-based coffee company, which is owned by Panera Brands, announced Tuesday that it will be opening more than 300 new locations across the U.S.

The coffeehouse announced in March 2022 that it was signing an agreement with Mike Mariola Restaurants to franchise locations in Ohio. Caribou previously had multiple locations in the Cincinnati area, but they all closed in 2013. Currently, there are Caribou locations in Wooster and Findlay. There are no locations in Kentucky, but there are two in Indiana — Indianapolis and Mishwaka.

Sixty locations are set to open in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus. Caribou has not announced where exactly these locations will be.

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, is also planning to open multiple locations in Ohio's northern half.

Other than Ohio, Caribou is also developing new locations in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Missouri.

"Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through and unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation," said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. "With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou's core values, we're thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success."

Caribou first opened in 1992 and, as of March 28, 2023, the company has 330 company-owned, 141 non-traditional and 294 traditional franchise locations in 11 countries. Other than its locations, Caribou is also sold in stores via bagged coffee, K-cup pods and more.

READ MORE:

Mixologist Molly Wellmann launches new 'Cincinnati' gin infused with botanicals from Krohn Conservatory

Guy Fieri filming 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in Tri-State

Star Wars-themed pop-up bar in Over-the-Rhine invites guests into a galaxy far, far away