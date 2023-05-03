Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail showcases 10 locally-owned coffee shops across the region

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Locally-owned coffee shops and cafes are being showcased in the newly opened Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail.

The self-guided coffee trail, which launched Wednesday, features 10 different coffee shops and cafes across the region.

The coffee trail was born out of a partnership between five different convention and visitors bureaus: Dearborn County, Decatur County, Franklin County, Ripley County and Ohio County.

Those interested in the coffee trail can pick up a card at one of the visitors centers or at one of the 10 participating coffee shops, which have yet to be revealed. Guests can then have their card checked off at each location.

Here are locations of the five different visitors centers:



Dearborn County Convention & Visitor's Bureau — 320 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025

Decatur County Visitor Center — 211 North Broadway St., Greensburg, Indiana 47240

Franklin County Visitor Center — 18 West 10th St., Brookville, Indiana 47012

Ripley County Tourism Bureau — 220 East US-50, Versailles, Indiana 47052

Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism — 217 N High St., Rising Sun, Indiana 47040

Those that complete the coffee trail will receive a Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail sticker. The first 100 participants to complete the trail will also receive an insulated travel mug and coffee shop discount coupons.

"We have some great coffee shops here in Southeast Indiana, and they're always popular with visitors," said Debbie Smith, executive director of Dearborn County Convention, Visitor and Tourism. "This is a fun way to showcase all of these great spaces in our historic downtowns and communities, plus sample the many different coffee types and specialty drinks at each shop."

The coffee trail is set to run through the end of 2023.

