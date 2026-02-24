Sharonville's convention center expansion fuels economic growth

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The city of Sharonville is becoming a growing destination, with its convention center booming and a major job surge.

Two years after the Sharonville Convention Center expanded, city leaders say the investment has translated into a major economic boost. Jim Downton, the center's executive director, said the facility hosted 14 events while the Cincinnati Convention Center was undergoing renovations, keeping it occupied 80% of the time.

"I'm happy to say that 11 of those 14 will be returning for '26 and '27," Downton said.

Downton highlighted the center's offerings as a draw for event organizers.

"We have 30-foot ceilings, a one-of-a-kind Northern Lights bar and grill and a restaurant that's in the exhibit hall, so it's not concession food," Downton said.

He said the economic impact of the expansion has been significant.

"We've actually accelerated our economic impact," Downton said. "Historically, we were about $15 million a year of indirect and direct, and the last 10 years it's been $25 million."

David McCandless, the city's economic development director, said the growth extends beyond the convention center. More than 1,000 jobs have come to the area in 2025.

"We are a community of roughly 14,000 — more than double, or 35,000 people, actually work here," he said.

McCandless said city leaders are working to make Sharonville a place where people can live, eat, work and play.

Plans are underway for a $75 million development that includes 225 multi-family housing units — ranging from studio apartments to 2- and 3-bedroom units — as well as 20,000 square feet of retail space.

The city is also leaning into its hospitality offerings to attract visitors and event planners.

"We have a great hotel package, great restaurants here," said Downton.