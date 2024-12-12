Watch Now
Retired Sharonville officer arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A retired Sharonville police lieutenant was arrested in Blue Ash during an undercover operation, according to a press release from Blue Ash police.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Keith Schoonover for soliciting prostitution.

Blue Ash police said they were conducting an undercover operation at 3 p.m. on December 4 on Creek Road; Schoonover was arrested "as a result of the investigation," police said.

The Sharonville Police Department said Schoonover was a former employee of the City of Sharonville, who retired in good standing in October.

In an official statement from the police department, "he is currently a private citizen and afforded the rights as such."

According to a social media post announcing Schoonover's retirement, he worked at the department for 31 years.

"The Blue Ash Police Department proactively created the Community Impact Unit to increase the police presence throughout the city," said Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel in a press release. "It's important that we conduct sweeps and sting operations like this to crack down on crime and keep residents and visitors safe."

