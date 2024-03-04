Police: Person suspected of firing shots at Sharonville hotel flees on highway in wrong direction

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A person suspected of firing shots at the Red Roof Inn in Sharonville fled the hotel and led police on a highway chase that ended when the driver headed onto Ronald Reagan going the wrong way, according to Sharonville police.

Police said someone called 911 at around 3:05 a.m. Monday morning; on the open line, police said screaming and the sound of shots being fired were heard.

Officers responded to the hotel but when they got there, the driver of a gray 2023 Jeep Gladiator was fleeing a location nearby. Police chased the driver south on I-75, but terminated the pursuit when the driver entered Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway heading in the wrong direction, according to Sharonville police.

At the Red Roof Inn, police said they found evidence gunshots were fired, though no one was injured. At the hotel, multiple windows to hotel rooms were shattered.

Police said they are still investigating the incident; they did not release any more specific information about a suspect.