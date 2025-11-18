Police arrest man, searching for another in connection with fatal Sharonville hit-and-run

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharonville police arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday.

Police responded to Providence Way just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, where they said 55-year-old Michael Craig was struck and injured. He died as a result of his injuries Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to police, an investigation found the incident was an intentional act that happened as a result of an argument between the two parties involved.

Police said they arrested a 37-year-old man for murder Saturday, who is being held at the Butler County Jail.

A warrant for complicity was entered for 43-year-old Justin Fladung, whose location is unknown, according to police.

Sharonville police ask anyone with information on Fladung's whereabouts to contact the department at 513-563-1147. They said video footage from residents and local businesses was helpful in the case, and anyone with video footage from inside the Yorktown Mobile Home Park from the evening of Nov. 11 should contact the department.