CPD: 11-year-old girl fatally shot at Cincinnati playground, police searching for suspect

CINCINNATI — An 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at a playground in the West End Thursday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person shot at Laurel Playground at West Liberty Street and John Street around 6:42 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an 11-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said emergency crews transported the girl to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where she died.

At this time, there is no suspect information and it is not known what led up to the shooting. Police said there is no active threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information when we learn more.

