PD: 55-year-old man struck, killed in hit-and-run in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Police are searching for a driver after a 55-year-old man was struck and killed late Monday night in Sharonville, the Sharonville Police Department said.

Police said officers responded just after 11 p.m. to Providence Way for a person struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found Michael Craig, 55, injured.

Craig was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Police said the person who struck Craig did not stay at the scene. They are looking for a suspected pickup truck with possible front-end damage and a broken windshield.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.