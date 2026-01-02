Family-owned Cincinnati restaurant forced to sell food truck amid financial challenges

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A well-known Cincinnati family-owned restaurant saw one of its food trucks totaled and is now forced to sell another after a difficult financial year.

"Last year was one of our worst seasons. In 2024, we did about 30% of the revenue that we had in years past," said Kristen Bailey, co-owner of Sweets and Meats BBQ. "July is usually a really busy month for a barbecue food truck, but it was so hot in Ohio in July ... people just didn't want to go out and have a heavy meal."

A year ago, the business was preparing for its Super Bowl commercial appearance after being chosen by Google Gemini and opening its Avondale location. But since then, Bailey said, financial challenges have continued to pile up.

She told us inflation has dramatically increased food costs, particularly for chicken affected by bird flu outbreaks and tariffs. Bailey said the price of chicken thighs has skyrocketed from $30 per case in 2020 to $130 in May 2025.

Adding to their struggles, Bailey said one of their three food trucks was damaged by heavy rain, requiring thousands of dollars to repair during an already slow season.

"We invested $30,000 into fixing it," Bailey said. "We're trying to carry the business. The restaurant sales are down, and now our food truck, which was able to bring revenue."

She said the damaged truck, named after Bailey's mother, Michelle, was a crucial revenue source that served over 100 neighborhoods and appeared at Bengals tailgates and downtown events.

Bailey purchased the 18-foot truck after her mother passed away. During her grief, Bailey said she threw herself into work and found the truck on Facebook, flying to Florida within 24 hours to purchase it and drive it back to Ohio.

The smaller truck opened new opportunities, allowing the restaurant to serve private events in residential driveways and access venues like Fountain Square that their larger 30-foot trailer couldn't reach.

"Michelle saved our business," Bailey said.

But the truck that saved the business became a source of major financial strain after the damage. Bailey said she invested significant money, time and effort into the truck, and battled with her insurance company for eight months over the damage.

Bailey told us that lately, sales have dropped dramatically, partly due to new city ordinances that ban food trucks from operating late at night.

She said the business can no longer operate downtown profitably due to restrictions and the 11:00 pm. cut off time.

"We never had a say. We never had a seat at the table. We have an organization that's over ten years old called the Cincinnati Food Truck Association," Bailey said. "Our president has sat down with the city manager. I know they did adjust it by an hour, which is helping some people."

Now, Bailey said she will have to sell another food truck just to pay employees, and events such as the Taste of Cincinnati will not be possible for the business this year.

"I have an illness that stress exacerbates my symptoms. I was diagnosed with MS last December, and I have found a season in which I am relearning my body. I'm relearning my triggers. And stress is the worst thing," Bailey said.

While the year may have started challenging, Bailey said there's much to look forward to, including being selected as one of three vendors for the new convention headquarters downtown.

When asked about her favorite memories operating with the food trucks, she responded, "Kids always see the pig, and it's fun. That's the favorite reaction I have. I think people relate to Sweets and Meats because we started with nothing."

Bailey says barbecue is year-round food, and everything at Sweets and Meats is made from scratch.

She's asking the community to support small businesses like hers during these challenging times. Bailey encouraged customers to visit in person or order directly from the restaurant's website to help the business save on third-party delivery fees.

The restaurant offers $5 delivery when customers order directly through their website at sweetsandmeatsbbq.com.