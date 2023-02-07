Step aside, groundhog: Sharonville's Root Beer Stand opening is true marker of spring

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil, the true indication that spring is on its way has dropped: The announcement of The Root Beer Stand's opening day.

On Monday, the locally-owned business announced on social media it would resume serving delicious ice cream, coneys and, of course, root beer on March 4.

This year will be the Sharonville stand's 66th season serving huge crowds treats with a healthy side of nostalgia.

Each year, owner Eric Burroughs estimated he and his family serve up to 200 gallons of root beer on the business' busiest summer days — which isn't shocking considering it's all homemade. The chili recipe is a closely guarded secret too, making their coneys not your average Cincinnati chili experience.

The opening day event this year will feature something new, though the owners are keeping that secret close to the chest too.

"We've been hard at work the past six months and we have several exciting additions to share with our fans throughout 2023," reads the description of a Facebook event set up for opening day. "Let's get this party started!"

The Rootbeer Stand opens each year in the spring and stays open through the summer, closing after Labor Day in September. It's a favorite spot for kids on summer vacation or adults looking for a refreshing break in a nostalgic, outdoor environment.

Over the past 66 seasons, the spot has become a Greater Cincinnati staple that remains near and dear to many hearts. In the not-so-distant past, Reading Road was a highly traveled route through the region, which brought a wide variety of traffic to the old-fashioned root beer stand.

Now, The Root Beer Stand pulls people in on reputation alone.

“It used to be the main thoroughfare right here, Reading Road,” Burroughs said. “So a lot of truck drivers, families on vacation would stop here, get an ice-cold mug of root better. Now, it’s kind of an icon in the community.”