PD: Two injured after shooting in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Two people are injured after a shooting in Sharonville early Saturday morning, Sharonville police said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road at approximately at 1:40 a.m.

There was a "large gathering of high schoolers, juveniles" gathered in the parking lot, police said.

Shots were fired near the back of a nearby rental business, police said.

One victim was shot in the arm, and the second was shot in the face. Both injuries are non-life-threatening, investigators said.

The crowd scattered after the shooting, police said.

An officer who spoke to our reporter on the scene said police were already on alert because of a shooting last year about this time.

Police said they currently have no suspects and the shooting remains under investigation.