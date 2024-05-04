Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySharonville

Actions

PD: Two injured after shooting in Sharonville

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_2058.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 06:40:00-04

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Two people are injured after a shooting in Sharonville early Saturday morning, Sharonville police said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road at approximately at 1:40 a.m.

There was a "large gathering of high schoolers, juveniles" gathered in the parking lot, police said.

Shots were fired near the back of a nearby rental business, police said.

One victim was shot in the arm, and the second was shot in the face. Both injuries are non-life-threatening, investigators said.

The crowd scattered after the shooting, police said.

An officer who spoke to our reporter on the scene said police were already on alert because of a shooting last year about this time.

Police said they currently have no suspects and the shooting remains under investigation.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Cincinnati police investigating after man found dead in Winton Hills How to find out if you are still registered to vote before Ohio’s purge Northern Kentucky union pledges to help fill construction worker void

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.