Cincinnati schools face off in basketball with fan limit after recent fight

CINCINNATI — Friday night was senior night at the basketball game between Woodward and Taft High schools. However, fans weren't allowed inside of the game. The game required limited attendance after a fight broke out the last time the teams played each other in January.

Cincinnati Public Schools wanted to ensure safety, so only parents and guardians were allowed to attend.

"It's a big game,” parent Maurice Williams said. “It’s two public schools who got good records. Not having fans takes away from the game a little bit.”

He added, "I know a bunch of alumni who'd love to support and be there for their school, but you got to follow the rule.”

He was one of the few people inside of the game. The rules included extra security. Two parents or guardians per player were permitted into the game and tickets were not available online for purchase.

Anyone else who wanted to watch the game had to do it virtually, streaming on CPS's Athletics YouTube page.

Last week, both teams had dinner together. It was a way to show unity and be an example to others.