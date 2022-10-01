Man undergoes surgery following overnight shooting in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A man underwent surgery following an overnight shooting in Sharonville, according to Sharonville police.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of E Sharon Road around 1:39 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a large party was wrapping up at a local business when the shooting took place in the parking lot of a separate neighboring business.

Before officers arrived, Sharonville police said the 21-year-old man was taken to Bethesda North Hospital by people at the scene. Investigators said the man was shot multiple times.

After arriving to Bethesda North Hospital, Sharonville police said he was then flown to UC Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Sharonville police urges anyone with information to call the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.

RELATED

Teen arrested after pedestrian crashed that killed UC student, injured another

TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington

Prosecutor: Man stabbed another to death, then raped a woman hours later