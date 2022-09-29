Prosecutor: Man stabbed another to death, then raped a woman hours later

CINCINNATI — A man previously indicted for allegedly stabbing another man to death has now been indicted for raping a woman multiple times just hours after the murder happened.

In August, police arrested and charged 48-year-old Shawn Carter after he allegedly stabbed 41-year-old Andre Dockery 30 times after a verbal altercation. Dockery was found in the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue in the early morning hours of August 10, police said.

Now, Carter has been indicted on an additional four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Joe Deters, Hamilton County prosecutor.

A press release from Deters said later that Saturday night, hours after he'd stabbed Dockery to death, Carter approached a woman on Schiller Street in Mt. Auburn. Carter allegedly pulled a gun on her, threatened to kill her and ordered her into a small wooded area, where he raped her, according to the press release.

Then, while still held at gunpoint, the woman agreed to take Carter back to her apartment, "believing she could get to safety once there," read the press release. Once in the apartment, Carter allegedly raped the woman again and then fled.

According to Deters, DNA testing linked Carter to the rape.

"Both of these crimes, on their own, are some of the most heinous facts I have seen," said Deters in the press release. "To stab another human that many times is vicious. But to then go on in the same night and violently rape and kidnap a woman is inexplicable."