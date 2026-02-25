$75M Sharonville project to bring hundreds of apartments, new retail spaces

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A $75 million development project is set to transform Sharonville's historic Downtown Loop, bringing hundreds of new apartment units and retail spaces to the area.

The project includes the former Cliff Hardware store, one of several properties the city purchased to redevelop the district.

"We've been hearing for years about the deterioration of properties in our downtown loop, and there wasn't enough places for people to go," said Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman. " (People would) love to see restaurants and retail spaces."

Hardman said the latest proposals call for between 225 and 250 apartment units, with most being one-bedroom units.

Next to the former hardware store, Mz Jades Soul Food — a family-owned restaurant — is already feeling the momentum. Operations manager Jeneice Allen said the development signals a major shift for the city.

"We are extremely excited to be in the heart of the renovation of Sharonville," Allen said.

Allen said more housing and retail in the area means more neighbors within walking distance, positioning Sharonville as a destination rather than a city people simply pass through.

"We've seen other places ... and the final result, but I don't think we get to see the beforehand. So being here before is different," Allen said.

Allen said staff at Mz Jades are expecting an increase in customers once the development is complete.

"The expansion is going to be incredible," Allen said.

Allen said the community's enthusiasm has been evident since the restaurant opened.

"The support of Sharonville, I think, has been something that we haven't experienced at a grand opening. The height of the anticipation has carried through this entire year, it's been incredible," Allen said.