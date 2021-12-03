Harrison High School to have 'increased law enforcement' after weapon investigation

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School will have increased law enforcement on campus Friday after police confiscated "contraband" from a student's vehicle, leading to an arrest.

In a letter to parents, Southwest Local Schools Superintendent John C. Hamstra said the district was notified Thursday a student may have had a weapon in their car on campus. School administration conducted a search, and the Harrison Police Department started an investigation into the claim.

Hamstra said the investigation resulted in an arrest and "confiscation of contraband" from the vehicle.

"At no point was the contraband inside the school building, and there was never a direct or indirect threat made toward the school, students or staff," Hamstra said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased law enforcement presence on our high school campus."

The letter did not say whether the contraband confiscated was a weapon. Hamstra said the district applauds students for bringing information to the school's attention so it can be thoroughly investigated.

