Police: Milford Junior High student arrested over alleged 'kill list'

MILFORD, Ohio — Miami Township Police arrested a Milford Junior High School student Friday after an investigation into an alleged "kill list."

In a letter to parents, Principal Misty Goetz said school administrators were told a student compiled a list of fellow students' names, referring to it as a "kill list." The information was reported to the Miami Township school resource officer, and Goetz said the student was taken into custody.

Miami Township Chief of Police Mike Mills confirmed the student was arrested and everyone at the school is safe.

"We want to praise the students who spoke up and let school administration know about the situation, and we want to thank our law enforcement partners for their help in the matter," Goetz said. "We encourage you to speak with your student and let them know that we take every threat seriously. Students face possible suspension and/or expulsion for making threats, along with possible legal consequences."

The arrest comes one day after the Harrison Police Department made an arrest and confiscated "contraband" from a student's vehicle at Harrison High School. In a letter to parents, Southwest Local Schools Superintendent John C. Hamstra said the district was notified Thursday a student may have a weapon in their car on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the school had increased law enforcement on campus Friday.

