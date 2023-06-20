Prosecutor: Police shooting of bank robbery suspect 'was justified'

READING, Ohio — The officer who fired a shot that ultimately killed a bank robbery suspect in May will not face charges, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the Amberly Village officer who fatally shot 32-year-old Michael Craddock was justified in doing so.

On May 22, Reading police tracked Craddock down to his home after determining the license plate of a vehicle used in a bank robbery on West Benson Street belonged to him.

At the bank, a man had pointed a revolver at bank employees and customers before fleeing, police said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office A still of Michael Craddock taken from surveillance footage of the bank he was accused of robbing before he was shot and killed by officers during a standoff.

Reading officers requested help from nearby departments, so police from Amberly Village, Evendale and Cincinnati departments responded to help set up a perimeter around Craddock's home, the prosecutor's office said. Officers ordered Craddock to exit the house with nothing in his hands, prosecutors said.

When Craddock did emerge, Powers' office said he screamed profanities at police and raised a gun in the direction of the Reading officer using the loudspeaker. In response, an officer from Amberly Village fired one shot, hitting Craddock "in the upper body," officials said.

Craddock went back into the house, where Hamilton County SWAT members found him dead when they later entered the home.

Police also found a Taurus .38 revolver, clothing that matched what Craddock wore during the bank robbery, and over $100,000 in cash taken from the bank, Powers' office said.

"The witnesses' cooperation aided the officers' swift response in tracking down a dangerous, out-of-control criminal," said Powers in a press release. "I am grateful no innocent civilians or police officers were harmed during this intense investigation and brief standoff. Clearly the officer's training, professionalism and courage deserve high commendation. The Amberly officer astutely recognized and promptly addressed the threat, making this a shining example of effective use of force. Knowing the suspect was armed, this officer put himself in harm's way to protect citizens and fellow officers."

Days before he was shot and killed, Craddock's home was again visited by police after he stole from Kroger then rammed his vehicle into the building as he fled. An incident report said Craddock was confrontational with Kroger employees, "yelling at them, calling them aliens and using 'foul language' and saying he was coming for them."

When officers arrived at Craddock's home after the theft, the incident report says he also verbally threatened them.