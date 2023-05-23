1 dead after officer shoots bank robbery suspect during SWAT situation in Reading

READING, Ohio — One man is dead after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said he was shot by police during a SWAT situation in Reading.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Reading police requested mutual aid from nearby police departments in the 1200 block of Third Street after officers tracked down a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Michael Craddock, left the back door of a home and pointed a gun at officers who had surrounded the residence. An Amberley Village officer who was at the scene saw Craddock and fired one round at him, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Craddock was shot "in the upper body" and went back into the house.

Hamilton County SWAT members later entered the home, finding Craddock dead "from an apparent gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 513-851-6000 or text the HCSO tip line at 513-586-5533.