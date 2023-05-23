Reading man killed in SWAT standoff also involved in police incident three days prior

READING, Ohio — The man shot and killed during a SWAT standoff in Reading Monday was also involved in an incident with police three days prior, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.

Police said Michael Craddock stole from the Blue Ash Kroger Friday, then ran his car into the store, hitting the sliding door of the pick-up entrance twice before driving away.

According to the incident report, Kroger employees told police Craddock was "yelling at them calling them aliens and using 'foul language' and saying he was coming for them."

When police went to Craddock's home, the incident report states Craddock was threatening officers. According to the incident report, officers ultimately decided to leave and issue a warrant.

Officials said police then responded to Craddock's home on Monday after reports that he walked into the Fifth Third Bank in Reading with a gun and demanded money.

Craddock's neighbor, David Mueller, said he witnessed the police response both times.

After police left Friday, Mueller said, "I remember thinking to myself that night, it's going to escalate."

On Monday, he said he saw Craddock get out of his car in a black leather jacket with a white bag in hand.

"Then, I saw the police," Mueller said.

He said he saw the moments right before an officer fired their gun, when Craddock opened his door.

"He came out and basically showed this part of his body. Head, buh, buh, buh, and this time he raised a gun," Mueller said.

He said he was calm while watching most of the interaction, but after hearing a gunshot, his feelings changed.

"When the shot rang out, I started crying because I felt at least he was wounded," Mueller said.

He said Craddock had been helping him carry in groceries until recently when he became more isolated.

Other neighbors said they didn't really know Craddock and didn't see him much.

"You would just never think living somewhere like this that you would run into someone doing whatever he was doing — do enough to merit the police breaking down his door," said Johnny Pickett.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the police shooting of Craddock.