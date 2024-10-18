Watch Now
PD: Juvenile arrested after making threats to blow up Reading High School

READING, Ohio — A juvenile was arrested for making threats to blow up Reading High School earlier this week, Reading police announced on Thursday.

All schools within the Reading Community City School District, as well as Mount Notre Dame High School, were closed Tuesday, Oct. 15 "out of an abundance of caution" after the threat was made, the district said in a letter to parents.

The district said a student at Reading Junior Senior High School alerted police of a potential threat made against Reading schools for Oct. 15. Police immediately began investigating the origin and validity, the district said.

The juvenile was questioned and confessed to making the threats, according to the Reading Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats.

WCPO 9 is not naming the juvenile due to their age.

