Reading Community Schools cancels all classes Tuesday 'out of an abundance of caution' after threat

READING, Ohio — All schools within the Reading Community City School District will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 15 "out of an abundance of caution" after a potential threat was made, the district said in a letter to parents.

The district said a student at Reading Junior Senior High School alerted police of a potential threat made against Reading schools for Oct. 15. Police immediately began investigating the origin and validity, the district said.

"While we have been diligent in our efforts, we have not been able to confirm the source or credibility of the threat at this time," the letter says. "Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority, we have made the decision to close all schools in the district tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 15."

The district said it will update families on any updates as soon as possible.