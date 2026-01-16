ODOT proposes $3.9 million ‘road diet’ for U.S. 42 in Reading, sparking mixed reactions

READING, Ohio — Big changes could soon be coming to U.S. 42 in Reading.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are proposing a traffic calming measure and various safety improvements to the road.

Part of the proposal includes what's called a "road diet." It would take the four-lane road and re-strip it into a three-lane road with a two-way left-turn lane in the middle.

According to ODOT, the project would cost $3.9 million and would be entirely funded by ODOT.

While the goal is to reduce excessive speed and improve pedestrian safety, not everyone is on board with the idea.

That includes Reading resident Gene Meyer.

"I just don't think it's a good idea, period," Meyer said.

Meyer said he feels the project would only make traffic more congested on the road.

"It would definitely slow people down, but, boy, I would think it would create such a bottleneck," Meyer said.

He said he's also worried about the impact the project could have on local businesses in the area.

"Parking, shopping, it's going to be a mess," Meyer said.

While some residents remain skeptical about the proposal, others feel it could bring some benefits.

Resident Rhys Ivan, who rides his bike on the road every day, said he thinks it could help make things safer.

"When I try to get my friends who are cyclists to ride along Reading Road, they don't want to because they would rather ride somewhere safer," Rhys said.

Rhys said speeding can be an issue on the road, and he hopes the proposed project will make drivers slow down.

"I'm all for anything that will reduce aggressive driving," Rhys said.

We took some of the concerns about the project to ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller.

"What we're trying to do is get people to drive and reduce that speed limit through habit," Fuller said.

Fuller said the project is part of ODOT's "Target Speed Pilot Program," which focuses on making the roads and nearby walkways safer.

We asked Fuller about concerns from residents regarding the project leading to longer travel times.

"Really, these are the travel times you would expect, because you should be driving at the posted speed limit and not speeding," Fuller said.

As for Meyer's concerns over how the project could impact parking in the area, Fuller said there shouldn't be a big change.

"There will be some areas where there will be some existing parking that is removed, but then there will be some areas where we will add additional permanent parking," Fuller said.

Fuller said she understands there are some concerns about the proposal.

That's why ODOT officials and city leaders will hold a public meeting at Reading City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Fuller said residents can come and provide their thoughts on the project.

If you can't attend, you are encouraged to provide feedback on ODOT's website. Public comment on the proposal will be open until Feb. 11.