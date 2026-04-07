Police: Ohio man arrested in Seattle on murder, felony assault charges

SEATTLE — An Ohio man with a nationwide warrant for murder, felony assault and trafficking cocaine was arrested in Seattle last week, according to Seattle police.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office issued a $500,000 arrest warrant for the man in September, according to Seattle police.

Police said detectives received information that the 24-year-old man may be in the Seattle area on April 2. Detectives then tracked the man to an apartment building in Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department's SWAT team was requested to arrest the man.

Police said SWAT set up a security perimeter around the apartment and arrested the suspect that afternoon.

Police said the man was booked into the King County Jail and is expected to be extradited back to Ohio.

Seattle police did not release the man's identity. We have reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and have not yet heard back.