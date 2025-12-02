Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  Closings/Delays
NewsCrime

Actions

Cincinnati police ask for public's help locating murder suspect

emory green
Provided by police
emory green
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for murder.

According to CPD's Homicide Unit, Emory Green was involved in a physical altercation on Sept. 27 that resulted in the death of John Nicholas. Green, who police said has previous felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges, is wanted for felony murder.

Green, 24, was last known to live on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood. He is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-6952.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Moeller senior QB Matt Ponatoski plans to sign with UK on Wednesday Police: Man likely had medical incident before fatal Middletown crash Snowfall totals: New daily record measured at CVG after overnight snow

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today