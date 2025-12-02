Cincinnati police ask for public's help locating murder suspect

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for murder.

According to CPD's Homicide Unit, Emory Green was involved in a physical altercation on Sept. 27 that resulted in the death of John Nicholas. Green, who police said has previous felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges, is wanted for felony murder.

Green, 24, was last known to live on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood. He is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-6952.