Police seek help searching for vehicle in hit-and-run that killed one and injured two

Three people were injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park. Police said it appears multiple cars were hit on Linwood Avenue.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 01, 2022
CINCINNATI — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed one person and left two others injured in Hyde Park on August 27.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Linwood just before 3 a.m.

According to Cincinnati police, three people were standing near a vehicle parked on Linwood when the driver of a 2015 to 2022 dark gray Honda SUV, possibly a CR-V hit them and kept going, heading northwest toward Observatory Place.

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in the crash and later died in the hospital from his injuries. Two others were injured and multiple vehicles were hit.

Police said the vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side and front grill. It may also be missing the driver and passenger headlights, police said.

Cincinnati police are asking people to check their doorbell cameras and surveillance systems between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on August 27. Anyone with any information can contact CPD at 513.352.2514 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.

