Clermont County man indicted in connection to missing persons case

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Washington Township man was indicted Thursday after the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said he lied multiple times about the location of a missing man.

Family members reported Roger "Shane" Bruce missing to the Brown County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 after they said they had not heard from him in two days. When the sheriff's office received a 911 call alleging Bruce had been in Washington Township just days earlier, Clermont County detectives joined the investigation.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said Zachary Scott called 911 on Jan. 21 claiming Bruce had overdosed on drugs and was unresponsive in a vehicle. Scott said he administered Narcan and then disconnected the call. On a call back, Scott told dispatchers Bruce drove away after regaining consciousness.

Detectives searched the area and tried to find the vehicle Scott described, but never located Scott nor Bruce. When detectives interviewed Scott Jan. 24, they said he changed his story. He was then charged with obstructing official business and falsification.

While serving a 60-day sentence for the falsification charge, detectives said Scott asked to speak to them and gave another possible location. Detectives said they discovered the tip was also misleading, and Scott was charged with falsification and tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty to falsification and remains in Clermont County jail.

The sheriff's office said detectives have searched multiple areas in Washington Township, interviewed several people and followed up on all tips to no avail. Equusearch Midwest also conducted searches with detectives and family members, but could not find anything. Bruce is still missing.

Scott was indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury Sept. 1 on one count of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Shane Bruce is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937-378-4435 or the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.

READ MORE

Clermont County man accused of strangling 3-year-old, fracturing 18-month-old's spine

19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township

Williamsburg football team honors fallen detective, former 3-sport athlete in season opener