Woman accused of trying to lure boy from Norwood home facing more charges, family files restraining order

CINCINNATI — A Norwood woman was given three bonds in two days after she was accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from his home and lying about her identity to his parents over the weekend.

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was back in court Wednesday, just 24 hours after she faced a Hamilton County Judge Tyrone Yates for a child enticement charge.

Yates set Nacrelli's bond at 10% of $10,000, or $1,000 cash, and ordered her to have no alcohol or drugs, stay away from the boy's street and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Nacrelli was arrested Monday after a Norwood family said she tried to get their son to come home with her. Some of the incidents were caught on the family's surveillance camera.

The boy's mother, Jamie Spradlin, told WCPO on Monday that after Nacrelli spoke with her son while he was playing in front of the house, she then identified herself as a worker with Child Protective Services and asked her if she could come inside for an inspection.

With those accusations, Nacrelli now faces one count of personating an officer and burglary.

"Still a little shook up from it," Timothy Spradlin said.

He spoke with WCPO Wednesday, just moments after he and his wife filed a restraining order against Nacrelli.

"We just can't believe somebody had a motive for that," Spradlin said. "It had to have been premeditated to have a fake badge. There had to be reason. She passed her street from where she was coming from to come to our street so, why?"

According to court documents, Nacrelli told police she had been "drinking since the morning that day" and she thought the boy wasn't being supervised so she wanted to scare the boy's parents by pretending to be with CPS.

But Spradlin doesn't believe that. He said Nacrelli knew all three of his children's names and that his 4-year-old told him Nacrelli would walk down their street frequently and say hi.

"This is very bizarre and it seems like there was a lot of thought put into it," said Cincinnati defense attorney Mark Krumbien.

He said with the case now in the hands of a grand jury, Nacrelli potentially sees tougher consequences. Child enticement and personating and officer are both first degree misdemeanors, but burglary is a fourth degree felony and, given the details in the case, those charges could be heightened.

"That's a real game changer type of action, once you step inside somebody's home," Krumbein said. "Of course, the grand jury might decide she committed a burglary. Of course, that's a very serious offense."

Spradlin worries his son isn't the first to catch Nacrelli's eye and he said he hopes the grand jury, whose report is expected next Tuesday, feels that way too.

"The motive to make that badge," he said. "I mean have you done that before? Have you been in other people's houses we don't know about?"

Yates noted the burglary charge as "concerning to the court" and set bond at 10% of $20,000, or $2,000. For the personating an officer charge, he set bond at 10% of $2,500, or $250.

Conditions for both echo those set for Nacrelli's child enticement charge.

Nacrelli has been arrested before. Court documents show she's been charged with disorderly conduct in 2005 after she "recklessly caused harm to another while intoxicated" and disorderly conduct because of public intoxication in 2011.

In 2021, she was charged with theft and had a bench warrant out for her arrest when she was arrested in this latest case.