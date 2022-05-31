'Why did they have to shoot him?' Violent carjacking leaves father of 3 in hospital

CINCINNATI — A manhunt continues for the person who shot a father Tuesday during a violent carjacking in Norwood.

The father is in critical condition in the hospital.

“I just want him to live," said one woman who asked WCPO not to reveal her identity for her safety. "He has three sons. I’m the mother of his oldest son, and he has two little boys that are 9 and 8, and his oldest son is 19, and we all love him very much."

The family is not ready to share the name of the man. They said he is 39 and manages two restaurants in Clifton. According to the family, he would have been arriving home from work around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning when police believe someone held him up in his driveway and shot him in the head before stealing his SUV.

“He’d do anything for his family, and he’s just a great person," the woman said. "He has a lot of friends, he knows a lot of people."

Neighbors who heard the gunfire called 911.

“Is he laying on the street?” asked the dispatcher.

"Yes, he’s laying on the sidewalk in his driveway," the call said.

She said she thought she only heard one round.

Chief of Norwood Police Bill Kramer said the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

“We will definitely be having some extra patrols around there," Kramer said. "It is scary. You can’t deny that."

Family said the father’s youngest children slept through the gunfire. They are waiting for the father to make it out of the hospital.

“Why did they have to shoot him? They didn’t have to shoot him,” the woman said.

Police said the car is a dark purple Cadillac SRX, a newer model with license plate number JAD1349. Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911 immediately.