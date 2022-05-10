While USPS reports no issues, some Cincinnati residents say they're waiting weeks for mail

CINCINNATI — While the U.S. Postal Service said mail deliveries are on time 93% of the time, some in the Tri-State are fed up after claiming they wait weeks — if not months — for service.

The USPS slogan on mail trucks, "We Deliver for You," feels farfetched on Jack Humason's block in Norwood.

"It seems like I get mail maybe once a week, maybe two weeks," Humason said. "I'm glad I'm not waiting on anything important. I try to keep up with bills and whatnot and I kind of hope that nothing important comes in the mail."

He is not alone. In an email, small business owner Scott Thompson complained too.

"We see delivery of simple checks in the mail taking two months to arrive," Thompson said. "These are mail items coming from Clifton to Evanston."

This comes days after the postal service reported its best month of delivery in April, according to a USPS news release. Mail pieces arrived in 2.4 days on average, the release said.

When told of complaints in Cincinnati, a USPS spokesperson told WCPO 9 News "there are no issues and all mail is current in Norwood and Clifton."

Because of staffing shortages, every other day delivery is considered on time by local management. Though, if people have issues, managers suggest customers tell their local post office or use the "Contact Us" link found at the bottom of the USPS website.

One Norwood homeowner who tried that said he received a pile of mail within an hour.

With U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy telling postal service board members that customers should get used to "uncomfortable" postage rate hikes, Humason is adjusting. He is going to paperless billing, sending mail orders to his work address or shipping through other companies to avoid headaches.

"It's frustrating," said Humason. "But, I guess I've found a way to work around it."

