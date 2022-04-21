Delhi Police: USPS mail carrier admits to stealing multiple credit cards

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Delhi Township police arrested a USPS mail carrier Thursday after she admitted to stealing multiple credit cards.

Police said a resident noticed April 15 fraudulent charges on a new credit card that had not yet been delivered. Footage from the stores where the card was used showed the suspect was wearing a United States Post Office uniform. That suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Coniya Tyler, one of the resident's mail carriers.

In an interview with Delhi police and USPS, Tyler admitted to the theft. Police said Tyler also admitted to stealing "several more" credit cards found in her purse.

Police have the names of the cardholders of the additional credit cards and said detectives will "look into the matter further."

Tyler is charged with felony theft. Delhi Township police said more charges are possible.

READ MORE

Detective: Thieves use robbed Norwood postal worker's key to steal $200k in checks from mailboxes

Police: 30 Cincinnati neighborhoods see significant increase in thefts from vehicles