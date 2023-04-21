WATCH: Surveillance footage captures moments before a Norwood gas station clerk is zip-tied during robbery

NORWOOD, Ohio — Surveillance footage captures the moments a Norwood gas station clerk is held at gunpoint before being zip-tied during a robbery.

Police believe 54-year-old Byron Harrington is responsible for multiple aggravated robberies in the Norwood area. Harrington has been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping regarding a Jan. 19 incident where Harrington allegedly robbed a gas station and zip-tied the clerk.

Surveillance cameras, which have no audio, at a gas station along Norwood Avenue captured a masked man with a gun entering the store and coming around the checkout counter. The video shows the robber forcing the store clerk onto the ground before demanding he turn off the security alarm and open the store's safe.

After the safe is opened, another surveillance camera in the gas station's beer cooler captures the robber ushering the clerk in before laying him face down. The robber than grabs zip ties from his bag and brings the clerk back outside the beer cooler.

According to court documents, the robber zip-tied the clerk's arms behind his back. Before leaving the store, the masked man also placed a case of beer on the clerk's back.

Other than the Jan. 19 robbery, police believe Harrington is also responsible for a Feb. 4 robbery at another gas station along Montgomery Road and an April 16 attempted robbery at a McDonalds in Sharonville. Court documents show that police believe Harrington could be responsible for similar incidents from February at a Dollar General and another gas station. In these incidents, the suspect zip-tied the employees.

During the Feb. 4 robbery, police said a robber entered the gas station while the clerk was in the restroom. The robber locked the front door and then began to pistol-whip the clerk once he exited the restroom while he also demanded the clerk open the safe.

In that instance, the robber didn't gain access to the safe, but they stole all the money from the store's cash registers. Similar to the Jan. 19 robbery, police found the clerk with his arms and legs zip-tied together.

Harrington, who has a long criminal history involving theft, robbery, breaking and entering, safecracking and more, was arrested after police used surveillance video showing a van driven during the McDonalds attempted robbery. When police located and made contact with the vehicle, Harrington was an occupant and his DNA matched the DNA found on a rag that was left by the robber during the Jan. 19 gas station robbery.

Harrington was in court on April 19, and he's currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail. He is set to be back in court on May 1.

