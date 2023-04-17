Police: Employee assaulted with handgun in robbery attempt at Sharonville McDonalds

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A McDonald’s employee was assaulted during an attempted robbery at gunpoint in Sharonville. It happened at the McDonald’s location on the 1600 block of Kemper Road around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

A suspect forced the opening manager into the store, according to police. The suspect reportedly forced her into the office and demanded she opened the safe. When she was unable to do so, police said the suspect assaulted the woman “numerous times in her face and head with his handgun.”

Police said the suspect fled out the rear door of the store.

An employee found the manager early Sunday and called 911.

“I believe the manager, I don't know what's wrong with them, but they in the office laying on the floor,” the caller told dispatchers.

The caller said they arrived for work, but the store wasn’t open. The caller was locked outside until a maintenance worker showed up and unlocked the doors. The caller told dispatchers they discovered their manager on the floor.

Police believe the suspect fled in an unknown car parked nearby. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shoes, as well as a grey mask and gloves.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Sharonville Police at 513-563-1147 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.