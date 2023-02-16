Police arrest two adults, two teens for 13 auto thefts from Colerain dealerships

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Two adults and two teens have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and auto theft three days after 13 vehicles were stolen from three different auto lots on Colerain Avenue, according to Colerain police.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Aaron Cornes, 18-year-old Kiestin Carpenter, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. WCPO does not name juvenile offenders unless they are being charged as an adult.

Police said the four used baseball bats and rocks to force entry into the three businesses, where they took keys and stole a total of 13 vehicles. Colerain police said, with the help of Cincinnati police, all 13 vehicles have been recovered.

The value of the cars stolen totaled more than $378,000, Colerain police said.

Officials did not detail how they determined Cornes, Carpenter and the two teens were involved. At the time of the thefts, Colerain police spokesperson Jim Love said he believed the suspects were possibly kids looking for a joyride.