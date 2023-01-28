Watch Now
Police search for missing 86-year-old woman last seen in Norwood

Posted at 8:10 PM, Jan 27, 2023
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police in Norwood are searching for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Norwood police said officers were sent to the Residence Inn on Edwards Road for a critical missing adult. Mary E. Phelps was last seen on hotel cameras leaving the building and walking behind Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Friday.

Phelps is diabetic and has some memory issues, police said.

Listed a 5-foot-5 with short gray hair and brown eyes, Phelps was last seen wearing a purple jumpsuit and black trench coat. Reports from hotel staff indicate Phelps might be heading downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police so Phelps can get home safely.

