CINCINNATI — One man is dead after Norwood police said he was hit by a person driving on Reading Road Tuesday night.

Police said a person driving a silver Hyundai SUV hit a pedestrian on Reading Road near Sherman Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.

Norwood police did not release the man's identity or any information about the driver. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.