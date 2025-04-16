Ohio BCI called in to investigate man's death after altercation with Norwood police

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has been called in to investigate the death of a man who was en route to the hospital after an altercation with Norwood police.

Norwood Police Chief Dwayne Sumner said officers responded to a report of a loose dog in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Sumner said the call was also linked to a man and woman "exhibiting erratic behavior" near Ohio Media School.

When officers arrived, Sumner said police found the man and woman, who "appeared to be in mental distress." The chief said during the situation, the man "became combative" and resisted the officers.

"After a prolonged and violent struggle, officers were eventually able to restrain him with handcuffs," Sumner said.

Sumner did not say what violence occurred during the struggle, nor how long it was. He said one Norwood officer was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment, while paramedics checked the man and began to take him to UC Medical Center.

While on his way to the hospital, Sumner said the man "experienced a medical emergency" and was pronounced dead by the time he arrived at the hospital.

Ohio BCI was called to conduct an external investigation. Sumner said the Norwood Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section is also doing an investigation.