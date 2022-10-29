Norwood mother charged with murder in infant's death, court docs say

NORWOOD, Ohio — A Norwood mother is charged with murder in connection to the death of her infant, court documents say.

In an affidavit, Norwood police said 37-year-old Rebecca King "did purposely cause the death of her daughter ... by means of blunt impact." Her daughter, Lily, died on Oct. 8 at nearly 5 months old.

King is at the Hamilton County Detention Center. She is scheduled to appear in court Saturday, Oct. 29.

