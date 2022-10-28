Cincinnati police: 17-year-old charged with murder in infant's death

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old is charged with murder after Cincinnati police said an 8-week-old died Thursday at Cincinnati Children's.

Police said District 3 officers responded to the report of an unresponsive infant in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue Sept. 17. The child — identified as Ukhani Bridges — was taken to Cincinnati Children's, where he died more than a month later.

The teen is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with more information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

