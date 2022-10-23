Police: Child shot and killed in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police responded to the 6100 block of Roe Street for a 911 call of an unknown trouble Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a child, under the age of 5, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Police also said that one officer was injured upon arrival at the scene. It is unclear at this time the nature of the injury, but it was non-life threatening and the officer was not shot.

There is an active, ongoing police investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.