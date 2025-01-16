Massive fire engulfs historic Norwood house under renovation

CINCINNATI — A massive fire had crews trying to save a Norwood historic house on Thursday.

Crews at the scene say they received reports of a house fire, around 3 a.m., on the corner of Floral Avenue and Hudson Avenue.

According to firefighters, when they arrived at the scene the house was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors say the home was built in the 1800s and it was undergoing renovations before new buyers moved in.

Norwood firefighters say no injuries were reported and no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the flames is still under investigation.