Man allegedly robs Norwood gas station, ties clerk up in beer fridge

NORWOOD, Ohio — Norwood police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint, then tied him up and locked him in a beer fridge.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon station in the 2200 block of Norwood Avenue.

According to the owners, one of their regular customers walked in and hid from the clerk until he had his back turned. That's when they say the man pulled out a gun and forced the clerk to empty the cash register and the safe. Then, the suspect allegedly zip-tied the clerk and left him in a beer fridge. The owners said the clerk wasn't found until a different regular customer came in to buy more beer and discovered the clerk.

Investigators did not say how long the clerk was trapped in the beer fridge.

Police did not provide any suspect information but the owners of the gas station, who wish to remain anonymous, said they do have security footage of the incident.

